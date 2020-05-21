Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 100,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,327,048. The company has a market cap of $913.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,290,673 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 794,927 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Transocean by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 437,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 221,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 96,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,962,503 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $145,896,000 after buying an additional 3,301,654 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in Transocean by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 186,354 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

