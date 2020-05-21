TreeHouse Foods Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on THS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080 and sold 28,382 shares worth $1,460,679. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,908,000 after buying an additional 283,135 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,066,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,927,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,705,000 after buying an additional 203,371 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.