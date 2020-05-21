Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,584.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 57.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.95. 352,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

