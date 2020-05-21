Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.59.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.93. 5,473,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

