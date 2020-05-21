Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 30,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

