Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 181,221 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 3,872,198 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

