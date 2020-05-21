Trexquant Investment LP Sells 37,640 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,640 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,170. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.