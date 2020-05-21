Trollcoin Trading Down 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $166,251.23 and $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027963 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001000 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029843 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,416.01 or 1.00745463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000610 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00085442 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000748 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

