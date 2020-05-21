TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.47 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, DragonEX, Hotbit and Bitbns. TRON has a total market capitalization of $947.38 million and approximately $1.47 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.02115841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00104828 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, Koinex, Neraex, Mercatox, Rfinex, CoinBene, WazirX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, IDCM, CoinFalcon, DDEX, Bibox, CoinEx, CoinEgg, LBank, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, Hotbit, Tidex, OTCBTC, BitFlip, IDAX, Coinrail, Kryptono, YoBit, Exrates, Exmo, Tokenomy, LiteBit.eu, Fatbtc, Liqui, Indodax, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Bitbns, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Huobi, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Coinnest, Ovis, Cryptopia, RightBTC, OEX, Allcoin, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin, BitForex, Upbit, CoinTiger and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.