TROY (TROY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, TROY has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One TROY token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $2.21 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.02125990 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00178382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.