Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 3,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 338.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 596,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.20. The stock had a trading volume of 336,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

