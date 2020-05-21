Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 10,362,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,601,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

