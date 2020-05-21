Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. 5,884,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,532,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

