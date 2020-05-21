Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,892 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Chubb by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

NYSE:CB traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.98. 3,978,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $138.19. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

