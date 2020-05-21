Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,254 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.23. 9,452,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396,050. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

