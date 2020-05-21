Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 5,755 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

