TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 13,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.24.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Scot R. Salvador bought 8,158 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $49,682.22. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,935.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,747 shares of company stock worth $647,282 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.