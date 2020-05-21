TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.33 ($3.27).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 million and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker bought 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £19,887.30 ($26,160.62).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

