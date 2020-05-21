Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$26.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.18.

SU stock traded down C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,589. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.45.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

