TurtleNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $355,291.82 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $355,291.82 and approximately $4,528.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000139 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00415738 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

