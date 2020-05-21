Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,838,546 shares in the company, valued at $33,373,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,975 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYME. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

