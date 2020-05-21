U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.02. 540,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

