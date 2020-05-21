U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 255,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,629. The company has a market capitalization of $964.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

