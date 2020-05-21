UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,551 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in UDR by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,104,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,901,000 after buying an additional 329,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in UDR by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 80.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 11,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.