UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

UFPT stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPT. BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

