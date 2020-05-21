Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 12.55-12.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.55-$12.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $213.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.00. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.64.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.