Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) One Day Volume Hits $268.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $221,464.22 and $268.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

