Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMPQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

