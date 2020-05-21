Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Reaches $73.75 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005455 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $73.75 million and approximately $48.80 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.02116678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00179670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

