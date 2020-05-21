United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.99. 3,358,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.