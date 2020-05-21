United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,249 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. 28,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,466. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

