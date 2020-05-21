United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 11,698 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in AT&T by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 138,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 15,912,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.