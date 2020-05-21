United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 16,124 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.