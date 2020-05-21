United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 11,560 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after buying an additional 324,828 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after buying an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.