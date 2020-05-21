UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s 6th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.30. 2,580,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.79. The stock has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

