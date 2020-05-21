UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.51. 251,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

