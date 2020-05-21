Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 172,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Unitil stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $700.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. Unitil has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth $8,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Unitil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unitil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

