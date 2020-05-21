Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $4,256.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02123390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00090301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00178283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

