Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of Universal stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

