UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,497.94 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,485.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,968.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

