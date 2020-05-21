UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.35 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00012442 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $12.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00471389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

