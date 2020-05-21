Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.86 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00014259 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.72 or 0.03488779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDAX, OOOBTC, Exrates, IDEX, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.