Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 8.1% in May

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urban One by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,333,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.89. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $105.85 million during the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

