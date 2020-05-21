Urban One (UONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter.

UONE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Urban One has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

