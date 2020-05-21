Urban One (UONEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.89. Urban One has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

