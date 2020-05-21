Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $2.00 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043192 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.03536725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002823 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

