Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaccinex in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

VCNX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 45,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 2,277.96% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00. Insiders acquired 19,040 shares of company stock worth $77,670 over the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

