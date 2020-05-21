Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

MTN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,861.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20,630.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 921,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 916,822 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,862,000 after purchasing an additional 570,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

