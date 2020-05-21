Valor Token (VALOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $496,171.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $496,171.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.03501385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

