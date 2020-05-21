Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,986 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $98,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $113.48. 38,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

